In a grand, noble experiment of sorts, this weekend WMSE is promoting an ambitious, four-day, multi-venue music package dubbed “MSE Fest.” Tickets are between 18 and 20 bucks and include access to nearly a dozen different performances, the first of which is tonight at 7 p.m. at MSE’s Todd Wehr Conference Center. El Gordo and Fable & the World Flat will perform, while DJ Madhatter (of the Rusty P’s and WMSE’s Tuesday-night rap show) will spin between sets.