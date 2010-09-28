El Ten Eleven w/ Dosh and Baths

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and effects, bassist/guitarist Kristian Dunn and drummer Tim Fogarty draw from the slow, textural build of electronic music and break from post-rock orthodoxy by composing mostly short, to-the-point songs. They also poke fun at the genre’s pretentious reputation with wry song titles. Among the gems from their upcoming fourth album, It’s Still Like a Secret : “Marriage Is the New Going Steady,” “Tomorrow Is an Excuse for Today” and “Ian MacKaye Was Right.” Minneapolis electronic composer Dosh, a frequent Andrew Bird collaborator, opens.