Electric Six w/ Kitten and Mark Mallman

With a little help from a red-hot Jack White, Electric Six scored one of 2003's most memorable singles with “Danger! High Voltage,” a timely slab of infectious dance-rock. The Detroit group wasn't able to parlay the excitement around that song into lasting mainstream success, but they've maintained a loyal fan base through rigorous touring and a steady output of reliably fun (if less than groundbreaking) albums, including 2010's Zodiac , which doubled down on manic, four-on-the-floor grooves following 2009's darker, more rock-based Kill . Another new record, Heartbeats and Brainwaves , is set for next month.