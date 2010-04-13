Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last Time I Saw You introduces a large cast of men and women reconnecting with each other at their 40th high school reunion. For recently divorced protagonist Dorothy Shauman, it’s a chance to catch up with old friendsmany of which have fallen on hard times since their last meetingand to get closer to her old crush Pete Decker. Berg reads from the book tonight.