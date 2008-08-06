Spanning the first half of the 19th century, Ellen Baker’s debut novel, Keeping the House, follows an extended Wisconsin family through generations, focusing particularly on a 1950s housewife who, unable to conceive children, makes a point of revitalizing an unkempt house that has been passed down from family member to family member throughout the years. Tonight Baker reads from the book, which was reprinted this July in paperback through Random House, at a 7 p.m. appearance at Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood.