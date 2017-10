The eclectic Nashville band Elliot Root has carved out a niche for itself in the country/rock scene, with its signature pop/rock sound mixed with a dose of Peanuts -inspired humor for good measure. Borrowing from the comic strip, members of Elliot Root go by nicknames like “Schroeder” (Eddie Whitelaw) and “Snoopy” (Loren Clark), in keeping with their loose, humorous take on music and life as a whole.