In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, the mid-to-late ’80s, when bands such as Plasticland and Liquid Punk combined pop and psychedlic music in powerful ways. Tonight the group plays an 10 p.m. CD release show for their new album, and everything changes, at the Cactus Club.