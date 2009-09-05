In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, the mid-to-late ’80s, when bands such as Plasticland and Liquid Pink combined pop and psychedelic music in powerful ways. This summer the group re-released their outstanding full-length album, And Everything Changes , on the New York label Rainbow Quartz. They’ll split tonight’s show with The Sweet Lovin’ Soda Company, Rabbit Children and Fahri.