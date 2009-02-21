Elusive Parallelograms w/ Kid, You’ll Move Mountains

In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, the mid-to-late ’80s, when bands such as Plasticland and Liquid Pink combined pop and psychedelic music in powerful ways. Tonight the group plays a 10 p.m. at the Cactus Club with indie-poppers Kid, You’ll Move Mountains, who are celebrating the release of their latest CD, and Disguised as Birds.