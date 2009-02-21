Elusive Parallelograms w/ Kid, You’ll Move Mountains

Tonight @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m.

In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, the mid-to-late ’80s, when bands such as Plasticland and Liquid Pink combined pop and psychedelic music in powerful ways. Tonight the group plays a 10 p.m. at the Cactus Club with indie-poppers Kid, You’ll Move Mountains, who are celebrating the release of their latest CD, and Disguised as Birds.