Elusive Parallelograms w/ Worrier, Red Stuff and Moss Folk

Drawing from the psychedelic jangle of '80s underground-rock bands and the electric charge of '90s alternative rockers, Milwaukee's Elusive Parallelograms turned out a set of snappy, unpredictable pop rock on their 2009 full-length debut, <I>And Everything Changes</i>. Though the band took their time completing that album and its similarly sharp follow-up, 2011's <I>Modern Splendor</i>, they've since dedicated themselves to recording at a faster clip. This winter they released <i>Habits</i>, a lush, multilayered surge of sound on scale with a Butch Vig-produced blockbuster, balanced by the scrappy pop sensibilities of the Elephant 6 collective. Just five months later, they'll release the new EP <i>Spaces</i> at this show.