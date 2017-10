Emergenza, the successful (but controversial) national Battle of the Bands contest hosts its Milwaukee semifinals event tonight at 8 p.m. at the Rave. The Desired Bonus, Chopo Bazaar, Astronaut Murder Plot, Corruptible, The Collective and Kill Her Dan are among the remaining competitors. Officially, we at ExpressMilwaukee.com are neutral, but if we had to vote on name alone, we’d go with Astronaut Murder Plot.