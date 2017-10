An oddity that could only have been discovered by Courtney Love, Emilie Autumn is an industrial-goth-cabaret electric violinist who alternates between writing dainty odes to Victorian culture and cacophonous electro-clatter that romanticizes violence, death and suicide. Autumn’s latest album is the upcoming book/record combo, The Asylum for Wayward Victorian Girls , and its accompanying tour is a veritable burlesque show that promises plenty of corsets, costumes and possibly some fire-eating.