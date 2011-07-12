For an artist who has made a career out of being a backup vocalist for superstars like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris sure knows how to stand out. Her solo forays include hits on both the pop and country charts; her collaboration with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, 1987's landmark Trio album, earned her a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. In April she released her 26th album, Hard Bargain , which includes songs she wrote about the late songwriters Gram Parsons and Kate McGarrigle, two of the many musicians she has collaborated with since the 1970s.