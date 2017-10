Milwaukee crunk enthusiasts Streetz & Young Deuces have rounded up some of the city’s best rap acts for a toy drive supporting the House of Peace on 1702 W. Walnut St. Scott Knoxx, Misen Lync, Prophetic, Ray Rizzy, B-Eazy The Prince, Payroll, B-Dubb, Sheba Baby, SPEAK Easy, Major and T. Keyz are among the performers. Admission is free with a donated gift of sports equipment, gift cards, MP3 players, jewelry, sweatshirts or other donations.