A rare glimpse into the Palace Museum of Beijing's Forbidden City awaits visitors of the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition "The Emperor's Private Paradise: Treasures From the Forbidden City," on display through Sept. 11. Ninety works were chosen from the Palace Garden of the Qianlong emperor (1736-1795), an area long closed to the public. Among the highlights are a portrait of the emperor in ancient costume by a court painter, original calligraphy from the emperor's own hand, landscape and interior paintings, floor and table screens, and murals collected by the emperor. Also featured are wall partitions from the Palace Garden made of zitan (a rare wood from India so expensive that it was reserved exclusively for use by the emperor), jade with inset paintings and other architectural elements.