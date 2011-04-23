In the market for a wooden-locker set from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom , or do you think the Victorian wardrobe from the company's The Government Inspector would be the perfect finish to your bedroom set? The Rep will be selling off those collectibles, as well as troves of clothes, costumes, furniture and assorted other odds and ends from its recent productions at its annual End-of-Season Garage Sale.
Tonight @ Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.