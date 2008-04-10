In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one-act play Endgame. Two characters, one who cannot stand up and another who cannot sit down, bicker back and forth in a small house, with no indication that there is any remaining life whatsoever outside. Is the play a character study or Beckett’s interpretation of a post-apocalyptic world? There’s plenty of room for debate. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its production of this one-act classic with a 7:30 p.m. performance tonight.