In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two characters, one who cannot stand up and another who cannot sit down, bicker back and forth in a small house, with no indication that there is any remaining life whatsoever outside. Is the play a character study or Beckett’s interpretation of a post-apocalyptic world? There’s plenty of room for debate, and Milwaukeean’s will have plenty of time to see the play and decide for themselves. Beginning today and running through April 20, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater begins its production of this one-act classic, with an 8 p.m. performance tonight.