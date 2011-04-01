The English Beat w/ The Invaders

It's an unwritten rule that if a band exists on- and off-again long enough without making any new music, eventually that band will splinter off into two bands touring under the same name. At least the '80s British ska-pop band The Beat were well positioned for that split, since the group had two vocalists: Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger. Wakeling now fronts the American version of The Beat, called The English Beat, which continues to tour the nostalgia circuit, much to the delight of young ska fans, while Roger has carried The Beat torch in the United Kingdom.