If a band exists on- and off-again long enough, eventually it will splinter off into two bands touring under the same name. At least the Beat, the popular-’80s ska band, was well positioned for the split, since the group had two vocalists: Dave Wakeling, the Brit-pop crooner, Ranking Roger, the rastafied crooner. Wakeling now fronts the American version of the Beat, called the English Beat, which will headline an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight, while Roger has carried the Beat torch in the U.K. Opening for the English Beat tonight is ska-funk favorites the Rx Bandits.