Toronto’s Enter the Haggis nicely taps two separate growth industries in the live-music market: Irish-rock and jam music, laying down bagpipe-spiked ditties grounded in the Celtic tradition while fusing in bits and pieces of rock, bluegrass, folk, prog, jazz and even the occasional dash of ska and reggae. In 2007, the hard-touring band released its second live album, Northampton , but for this return performance at Shank Hall they’re playing behind this March’s Gutter Anthems , a studio record that tones down some of the jammy digressions in favor of tighter songs and a harder rock edge that invites U2 comparisons.