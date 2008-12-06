"Environmental Art," created by the "Hands On" after-school project, opens today with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts. This exhibit reflects the idea of respecting nature, which is incorporated into the center's summer programming for children ages 6-12. With the help of Milwaukee artists Roy Staab and Barb Nelson, the children bent willow branches into arches along the Hank Aaron State Trail and hoisted stones to create rock gardens, referencing the great environmental art of Robert Smithson and Andy Goldsworthy. The exhibit features photographs and notes from the summer projects that complement other environmental art inside the gallery.