The human toll of war understandably receives the most attention, but there’s another, forgotten causality of war: the environment. In Alice and Lincoln Day’s stark new documentary, Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War, the filmmakers examine how weapons and war chip away at often already battered ecosystems. The film, which screens tonight for free at 7 p.m. in the UWM Union Theater, makes use of powerful footage of war’s destruction.