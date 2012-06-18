Envisioning the Seen

At this January's Remarkable Milwaukee event at the Pabst Theater, some of Milwaukee's major leaders and innovators came together to discuss the state of the city and hopes for its future. Moderated by FOX6 anchor Ted Perry and journalist Bruce Murphy, this follow-up event brings together another 10 round-table participants, including Alterra Coffee Roasters founder Lincoln Fowler, African American Chamber of Commerce chairman Randy Crump, Vangard Group founder Kalan Haywood and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik “The Architect” Moody. The discussion will focus on preserving the unique history found in many of Milwaukee's buildings, parks and other attractions that keep the city economically and culturally sustained. Attendees are encouraged to tweet their questions to the speakers at @historicmke.