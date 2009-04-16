It looks like the String Cheese Incident, who were once among the reigning gods of the jam scene during the period where Phish was on hiatus, have essentially broken up, limiting their shows to just a handful of special occasions, but at least two of the group’s members, drummer Michael Travis and percussionist Jason Hann, have continued to play together. Their new project, EOTO, is a far cry from the mostly rootsy sound of the SCI; instead, it’s a electronica-rock hybrid, particularly indebted to jungle and drum ’n’ bass music. And unlike many “jamtronica” acts, whose songs devolve into trippy, sleepy soundscapes, EOTO tries to keep their music upbeat and danceablea challenge, to be sure, since the duo’s concerts are entirely improvised.