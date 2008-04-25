It appears that the String Cheese Incident, once reigning gods of the jam scene, has all but broken up, but two of the group’s members, drummer Michael Travis and percussionist Jason Hann, have continued to perform together. Their new project, EOTO, is a far cry from the mostly rootsy sound of the Incident; instead, it’s an electro-rock hybrid, particularly indebted to jungle and drum ’n’ bass music. Unlike many “jamtronica” acts, whose songs devolve into trippy, sleepy soundscapes, EOTO tries to keep their music upbeat and danceablea challenge, to be sure, since the duo’s concerts are entirely improvised. The group plays a 9 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight.