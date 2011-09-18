Erasure w/ Frankmusik

Vince Clarke was one of the co-founders of Depeche Mode, but as that band treaded into darker territory, he left for sunnier pursuits, most prominently the synth-pop band Erasure, which he founded in 1985 with singer Andy Bell. The band never found much success in the United States beyond their 1988 singles “Chains of Love” and “A Little Respect”—Bell speculated that his undisguised homosexuality may have been a commercial handicap—but they've retained a loyal following over the decades, as their music has grown dancier. In October they will release their 14th album, Tomorrow's World .