The title role of Erendira Ikikunari is one that Mel Gibson might have considered playing himself, if only it weren’t a stretch to cast the aging epic-film actor as a young, beautiful Mexican woman. When Spanish conquistadors invade her country, Erendira turns badass, stealing a horse and fighting them off in this 2006 action film. It screens tonight at 7 p.m. as part of UWM’s free Latin American Film Festival.