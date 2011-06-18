Eric Benet and Kem

Milwaukee-born R&B singer Eric Benet returned to his hometown to record his fifth album, Lost in Time, collaborating with local musicians and the string section of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Featuring duets with Chrisette Michele, Ledisi and Faith Evans, among others, the album is a return to form for Benet, whose career had been on a slow commercial decline since the smash 1999 album A Day in the Life and its hit “Spend My Life With You.” It's also Benet's most direct homage yet to the easy soul music of the '70s, rich with nods to Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.