Eric Blowtorch and the Welders

Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince Jazzbo, Rico Rodriguez, Brian Edwards, Duckie Simpson, Keith Sterling, Bagga Walker and even the late Roland Alphonso. The sounds are Jamaican, but the songs themselves play like a musical history tour of Milwaukee, with nods to James Cameron and the Black Holocaust Museum, as well as the city’s socialist roots.