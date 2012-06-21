Eric Hutchinson w/ Avalanche City

With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before he could release an album, and built an audience as an independent artist. His self-starter mentality paid off; he soon signed with Warner Bros., which released his latest record, the breezy <i>Moving Up Living Down</i>. His Milwaukee performance follows his recent appearance on “Conan,” where he performed his latest single, “Watching You Watch Him.”