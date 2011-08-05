Younger, more technologically savvy crowds may recall Eric Johnson's name from the video game “Guitar Hero III,” where wannabe shredders annihilated their fingers trying to play Johnson's Grammy-winning piece “Cliffs of Dover.” In more conventional musical circles, Johnson is one of the most respected guitarists on the planet, known for his profound stylistic range on the instrument as well as his flawless technical mastery. Some of his singles are simply bewildering arrangements of finger picking. Of course, thanks to “Cliffs of Dover,” pimpled preteens with PlayStations all around the world already knew that.