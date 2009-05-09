Though Spooky Love is the Eric Mire Band’s debut album, the Milwaukee group’s work will be familiar to anyone who checked out last year’s well-received Melissa Czarnik album, Strawberry Cadillac, on which the Eric Mire Band played. Spooky Love shares that record’s flair for breezy, chilled-out live hip-hop, touching on Digable Planets, Citizen Cope, Spearhead and just about any other act that’s melded acoustic instruments and verses about positivity. The Eric Mire Band shares tonight’s CD release show with Czarnik, Sarah Fierek and rapper A.P.R.I.M.E.