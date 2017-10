Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city's best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin' Strings, explores the fringes of jazz music, fusing together funk, blues and rock. It's one of the East Side's longest lived and most popular traditions, regularly packing the Jazz Estate with music fans and UWM students for 10 years running.