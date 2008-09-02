Every Tuesday, an energetic ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s most popular nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the confident, bass-driven swagger of funk, the gritty undertones of the blues and the guitar bravado of ’70s jazz-rock fusion, this instrumental collective explores the fringes of jazz music. Tuesdays are traditionally an off night in Milwaukee, but the Chicken’s sweaty shows fill the club with so much life you’d swear it was the weekend. Their set usually begin a little after 10 p.m.