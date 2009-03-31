Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an energetic ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the confident, bass-driven swagger of funk, the gritty undertones of the blues and the guitar bravado of ’70s jazz-rock fusion, this instrumental collective explores the fringes of jazz music. Tuesdays are traditionally an off night in Milwaukee, but the Chicken’s sweaty sets are a reliable draw, especially for college students looking for a mid-week night out.