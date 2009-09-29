With the start of a new school year, a new crop of UWM students will discover a tradition that dates back to the beginning of the decade: gathering on Tuesday nights at the Jazz Estate, where an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands as disparate as Kings Go Forth, Invade Rome and De La Buena, explores the fringes of jazz music, fusing together funk, blues and rock.