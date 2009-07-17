The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken w/ Toad King

Tonight’s concert marks a first for the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, the completely improvisational jazz-funk-psychedelia ensemble that since 2001 has performed every Tuesday night at the Jazz Estate: It’s the first time they’ve ever charged a cover. The band, which includes members of De La Buena, Kings Go Forth and Invade Rome, is asking for five bucks for tonight’s show, which celebrates their ninth anniversary and promises appearances from guest musicians. It’s also the first advertised weekend concert the quartet has ever played, and probably their last. But if you miss it, you may still have a chance to hear it later: The band hopes to record the show and release it as a live record.