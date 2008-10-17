Much like its musical counterpart Guys On Ice, Jeff Daniels' Escanaba in da Moonlight appeals to audiences that wouldn't normally go to the theater. This 1995 comedy about deer hunting in upper Michigan opens at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove tonight at 8 p.m., incidentally just days after Windfall Theatre closes its production of another Daniels’ play, The Vast Difference. Escanabafollows the plight of Reuben Soady, an unfortunate hunter who has never managed to bag a buck. The 43-year-old Soady, played by Milwaukee's Jim Bloomingdale, is joined by his father and two brothers on opening day of deer-hunting season in a light comedy marked by Daniels' characteristic wit.