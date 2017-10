A singer-songwriter for the jam set, Milwaukee’s Ethan Keller boils down folk, rock, jazz and hip-hop into one G. Love & Special Sauce-flavored melting pot. Tonight Keller puts forth a record release show behind his latest album, Profit , performing with guests from all corners of the local music scene, including guitarist Sean Williamson, keyboardist Kris Crow, flugelhorn player Jamie Breiwick, saxophonist Aaron Gardner and DJ Madhatter.