In part because of the greater garage-rock revival of the time, The Etiquette became one of Milwaukee’s most commercially promising bands in 2002 with the release of their hooky, rocking Ages EP, which caught the attention of college radio stations and CMJ magazine. Band drama stopped the group from releasing a follow-up in time to capitalize on the wave of “The” bands, but now the band is finally putting the finishing touches on their long-delayed full-length album, Highly Unstable. In advance of the release, they play a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight with The Response.