For the Boulevard Theatre’s latest production, four Milwaukee actors in their late-20s and early-30s have tackled the challenge of, well, playing four Milwaukeeans in their late-20s and early-30s. This might not be a challenge on par with playing Hamlet, but the cast brings great charisma and comic timing to the company’s world-premiere presentation of local playwright Chad M. Rossi’s Eureka!, a coming-of-age romantic comedy which continues its run this afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. performance.