The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways recent design relates to art. The diverse collection includes works by Le Corbusier and Philippe Starck as well as IKEA watering cans and Michael Graves merchandise for Target. Some pieces were created as unique works of art, while others enjoyed mass production. That divide is seen in the exhibition’s two categories: modernism and post-modernism.