San Francisco-based director Jonathan Moscone has teamed up with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater for the first time to stage Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice, a stylish, fresh look at the eternal dance of life, love and death. The play follows the title character as she travels beyond the veil of life following her untimely death on her wedding night. Eurydice was to be wed to Orpheus, the father of songs, who must now travel to the underworld to retrieve her. The production, which runs through Nov. 23 at the Marcus Center, opens tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance.