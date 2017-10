Evan Christian's commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That's not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco guitar riffs with smooth, hip-hop-inflected neo-soul and synthesized, peppy funk in the vein of Prince. Tonight he plays his regular Wednesday night gig at the Jazz Estate at 10 p.m.