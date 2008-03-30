Like fellow Oklahoman outfit The Flaming Lips, Evangelicals create an acid-fried, psychedelic pastiche, drawing from cheap movie sound effects, countless rhythmic layers and a bevy of studio clatter and effects. Unlike recent Lips recordings, however, Evangelicals’ songs sometimes veer toward the more claustrophobic and nightmarish end of the spectrum, but frontman Josh Jones’ sweet falsetto keeps things from becoming too dark. The group plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Cactus Club with openers Headlights, an Illinois group with a refined, acoustic power-pop sound and heavenly male/female harmonies.