An Evening With Fran Healy and Andy Dunlop from Travis

Travis made a big splash with their sophomore album, 1999’s The Man Who , which spawned hits like “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” and “Writing to Reach You,” and acted as a kind of bridge between the Brit-pop era and the current crop of English bands, most notably Coldplay. But repeating the success they found with The Man Who has proven difficult, with four subsequent releases pleasing fans but failing to bring many newcomers into the fold. It’s perhaps the perfect time then, for the band to look back and reexamine their sound and career, and tonight’s show promises to do just that. Leaving the drummer and bassist back in Scotland, lead guitarist Andy Dunlop and frontman Fran Healy are touring the U.S. and Canada behind a show they say promises “a chronological acoustical journey through the Travis back catalogue.”