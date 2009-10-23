The 2009 LGBT Film/Video Festival continues tonight with the festival’s annual short-film compilation, A Sampling of Cheeses & Wine: An Evening of Men’s Shorts . Compiled from filmmakers around the world, with contributions from New Zealand, Ireland and Portugal, these short films take an often comedic look at love and the unlikely places its found. They’ll be followed at 9 p.m. by a screening of the 2009 romantic comedy And Then Came Lola , which follows a San Francisco photographer’s hectic love life.