An Evening with Saul Williams

Saul Williams is an angry guy. Eight years of the Bush administration’s policies, compounded with America’s ongoing racial issues, incited the spoken-word poet’s furious latest CD, The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of Niggy Tardust , which Williams recorded with unlikely collaborator Trent Reznor, who gave the album his trademark industrial sheen. Tonight the poet/musician, who came to fame in the 1997 film Slam , will speak about art and politics as part of UWM’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Haitian singer/guitarist Rosemond Jolissaint opens.