Though Everest's music emerges primarily from western rock influences, the band does not limit itself to a single formula. Since 2007, Everest has released two albums, Ghost Notes and On Approach , respectively. Their latter album builds on the rustic My Morning Jacket vibes that Ghost Notes established, ranging compositions from atmospheric and guitar-driven to bucolic and lulling. Helmed by vocalist and guitar player Russell Pollard, the quintet recorded their sophomore album in a renovated former chicken farm, a fitting arena for a band with a sound steeped in rustic country rock.